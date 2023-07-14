Gunslingers look to rebound against Cobras in North Carolina Saturday night

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Gunslingers get back at it on Saturday night after a week off, and they will be continuing their push for homefield advantage in the upcoming National Arena League playoffs.

The Gunslingers took a break last week after a 52-33 loss to the Orlando Predators on July 1. That loss, combined with a win by the Jacksonville Sharks, dropped San Antonio into a first place tie at 8-2.

On Saturday, the Gunslingers will face the Carolina Cobras for the second time this season. After that, San Antonio will face Carolina at home in the regular season finale, the second time the Gunslingers will have played the same team in back-to-back games this season.

You can stream Saturday’s game for free on YouTube by clicking here.

Should the Gunslingers end up clinching homefield advantage for the playoffs, they would play a 1st Round playoff game at Freeman Coliseum on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

The NAL Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, August 12, 2023 at a location yet to be determined.