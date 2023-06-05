KTSA KTSA Logo

Gunslingers outrun Predators, improve to 6-1

By Christian Blood
June 4, 2023 9:17PM CDT
Gunslingers vs Predators (June 4, 2023)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) The San Antonio Gunslingers remain in first place in the National Arena League after a 44-33 win over the Orlando Predators on Sunday.

At 6-1, the Gunslingers hold a one-game lead over the Jacksonville Sharks.

San Antonio now looks ahead to a rematch against the West Texas Warbirds on Saturday, June 17 at Freeman Coliseum.

The Gunslingers are also announcing their 2023 Summer Football Camp, and more details can be found by clicking here.

