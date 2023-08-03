Gunslingers ready for playoffs in Carolina against the Cobras

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The playoffs have arrived in the National Arena League, and the San Antonio Gunslingers are in.

For the third straight week, the Gunslingers face a Carolina Cobras team they have struggled with, and there is ample evidence to support that fact.

The Gunslingers opened the season against the Cobras at Freeman Coliseum back on April 8, and they came away with a 1-point win over Carolina.

But these two teams would meet two more times over the last two weeks of the regular season, home and away, and Carolina clearly had the upper hand over the Gunslingers. In those last two games, San Antonio was outscored by a margin of 129-88 with the Cobras breaking the 60-point threshold in each game – both were losses.

Having said that, victories this weekend by San Antonio and the Orlando Predators would bring the NAL Championship game to Freeman Coliseum on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

You can stream Saturday’s playoff game for free by clicking here.

In San Antonio, a watch party will be happening at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux starting at 5:30 pm CDT.

Kickoff is at 6 pm CDT.