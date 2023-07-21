KTSA KTSA Logo

Gunslingers remain second seed, but Saturday’s game is critical

By Christian Blood
July 21, 2023 2:17AM CDT
Share
Gunslingers remain second seed, but Saturday’s game is critical
San Antonio Gunslingers vs Carolina Cobras (April 8, 2023)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Things are rather simple for the San Antonio Gunslingers heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale at Freeman Coliseum: Beat the Carolina Cobras and earn a playoff game at home.

Easy enough.

San Antonio lost to Carolina last week in Greensboro, and that loss dropped the Gunslingers to 8-3, which is still good for second place in the National Arena League standings. For the second time this season, the Gunslingers play the same team in back-to-back weeks, and a win will secure a home playoff game against a team yet to be determined on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

The Arena League Championship game is set for Saturday, August 12th at a site not yet known.

All First Responders get free admission to Saturday’s game against Carolina after showing identification.

The first 1,000 fans through the doors at Freeman Coliseum get a free light up baton.

If you cannot make the game, you can stream it for free on YouTube by clicking here.

More about:
Carolina Cobras
San Antonio Gunslingers

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio becomes first Texas city to launch Lights On! campaign
2

Man who fell out of boat, died on Calaveras Lake identified
3

Police searching for brutal 'executioner' caught on video
4

CPS declares Yellow Day, urges afternoon electricity conservation
5

San Antonio Police: Man arrested after camera found in ladies room at Northeast Side business