Gunslingers remain second seed, but Saturday’s game is critical

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Things are rather simple for the San Antonio Gunslingers heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale at Freeman Coliseum: Beat the Carolina Cobras and earn a playoff game at home.

Easy enough.

San Antonio lost to Carolina last week in Greensboro, and that loss dropped the Gunslingers to 8-3, which is still good for second place in the National Arena League standings. For the second time this season, the Gunslingers play the same team in back-to-back weeks, and a win will secure a home playoff game against a team yet to be determined on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

The Arena League Championship game is set for Saturday, August 12th at a site not yet known.

All First Responders get free admission to Saturday’s game against Carolina after showing identification.

The first 1,000 fans through the doors at Freeman Coliseum get a free light up baton.

If you cannot make the game, you can stream it for free on YouTube by clicking here.