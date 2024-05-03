Gunslingers set for in-state rival rematch Saturday night at Freeman Coliseum

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It was a tough start to the 2024 regular season, but the San Antonio Gunslingers might be putting things together.

A string of three straight losses to begin play in the Indoor Football League (IFL) has given way to a two-game winning streak for the Gunslingers. Perhaps the biggest indicator of things to come was an unexpected 54-52 win over the previously unbeaten Frisco Fighters in DFW.

Another critical test looms Saturday night as the Gunslingers get the home field in a rematch with Frisco.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. with the first 1,500 fans getting a free light saber courtesy of Star Warz Night. There will also be up to $1,000 in cash and prizes for the best Star Warz costume.

If you cannot make it to the game Saturday night, you can watch it live or archived for free by clicking here.