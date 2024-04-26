KTSA KTSA Logo

Gunslingers set for matchup against in-state rival Frisco Fighters

By Christian Blood
April 26, 2024 11:49AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Gunslingers are looking for two straight wins Friday night against the Frisco Fighters.

The matchup could be critical to this season for the Gunslingers, who will line up against the Fighters at the Comerica Center at 7:30 p.m. San Antonio enters the game with a record of 1-3, while Frisco streaks in with a perfect 4-0 mark.

The Gunslingers have been adapting to a new head coach, and numerous new players on this year’s roster, and they put the pieces together for their first victory of the season on Thursday, April 18. The win over the Tucson Sugar Skulls has landed San Antonio in sixth place in the Indoor Football League’s Western Division.

As always, fans can get together to watch the Gunslingers on the road Friday night at the Official San Antonio Gunslingers Watch Party.

Friday night at Main Event San Antonio North, 1911 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232.

You can also watch the game live and archived by clicking here.

