Gunslingers stumble in Orlando, still lead NAL standings

Courtesy of San Antonio Gunslingers (July 01, 2023 by Ralph Judkins)

The Orlando Predators scored on four of their five first half possessions and upset the San Antonio Gunslingers in Orlando 52-33. San Antonio doomed their chances by turning the ball over in every one of their first three possessions and could not mount a comeback the rest of the way despite stopping two Predators drives on fourth down.

The Predators scored on eight of their eleven possessions led by quarterback Danny Southwick, who completed 23 of 35 passes with five touchdowns. Darius Prince led all receivers with 14 receptions for 142 yards with three touchdowns. Dwayne Hollis and Caleb Walls each had a touchdown reception. Joshua Jenkins returned an onside kickoff for a touchdown, and Desmond Maxwell rushed for the final Predator touchdown. Kicker Dylan Barnas had a good night, converting on five of seven extra point attempts and making both a deuce and a 21-yard field goal for a total of ten points.

The Gunslingers quarterback Arvell Nelson struggled to complete only six of seventeen pass attempts with one touchdown and one interception, and fumbled the ball twice on the opening possession. San Antonio Coach Fred Shaw opted to call upon Robert Kent in the second half. Kent completed a workmanlike nine of seventeen passes including three for touchdowns to one interception. Kali Rashaad led the Gunslingers with six receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown. Brian Robinson, Kadir Chisolm, and Phillip Barnet each caught touchdowns. Calvin Fance recorded a sack and a rushing touchdown to start the second half.

San Antonio remains atop the league for the time being with a record of eight wins and two losses. A win by the Jacksonville Sharks (7-2) next week in Orlando would drop the Gunslingers into second place. With this victory, Orlando improves to four wins and five losses and has all but clinched the fourth and final seed of the NAL playoffs.