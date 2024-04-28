Gunslingers win in Big D, streak now reaches two

Courtesy of San Antonio Gunslingers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Gunslingers have their first winning streak of the season after pulling out a big win against the previously undefeated Frisco Fighters.

The two teams met up Friday night at the Comerica Center in Frisco. In their first game against their in-state rival to the north, the lead changed hands throughout the game with the Gunslingers taking the lead for good on a 3rd & 11 circus catch over the wall touchdown reception by NyQuan Murray with 1:25 to go. After the kickoff on Frisco’s second play, Gunslingers Svante Davenport intercepted a TJ Edwards pass at the 1-yard line to effectively seal the victory with :24 seconds left on the clock.

Although Frisco was more balanced in scoring, they couldn’t stop the Gunslingers aerial attack with all 8 San Antonio touchdowns coming off receptions.

Two-time and reigning NAL Championship winner and former league MPV Quarterback Sam Castronova finished with 222 yards on 33 attempts in his second win in the IFL. Former Florida State receiver NyQuan Murray lead the Gunslingers with 7 receptions for 65 yards and 2 touchdowns. Local product and Wagner High School’s own Kali Rashaad accounted for 3 of the 8 touchdowns passes from Castronova.

The San Antonio Gunslingers will be back at Freeman Coliseum next Saturday night, May 4 at 6 p.m., the show starts at 5:30 p.m. for a rematch with the Frisco Fighters. It will be Star Warz night with the first 1500 fans in the door with receive a FREE Lightsaber!