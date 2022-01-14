Gusty winds bring fire threat to San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A cold front moving through the San Antonio region will bring dry, gusty conditions to the area Friday night into Saturday morning and an increased fire danger risk.
The National Weather Service says the front will move through the area between 10 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday bringing strong winds throughout the day Saturday.
Winds will be coming in from the northwest between 25 and 35 miles per hour, with gusts near 50 miles per hour. Unsecured light-weight objects can be blown around — CPS Energy said small tree branches being blown around could lead to power outages.
A critical fire danger advisory is in place for areas west of San Antonio, from Atascosa County west to the Mexican border. Outdoor burning is not recommended. The rest of the region will be under a high fire danger advisory.
The weather service has the following tips to minimize fire risk during this time: