Gwyneth Paltrow to join season 14 of ‘Shark Tank’

By ABC News
August 17, 2022 3:15PM CDT
Gwyneth Paltrow is joining Shark Tank.

The actress and Goop founder will star in the hit ABC series as a guest shark for the show’s 14th season.

Paltrow will join Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary.

Other guest sharks for the season include DoorDash CEO and co-founder Tony Xu, Good American CEO and co-founder Emma Grede, entrepreneur Peter Jones, fashion designer Kendra Scott and Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky.

Shark Tank season 14 will premiere on Friday, September 23, on ABC and will stream on Hulu.

