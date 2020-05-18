Gyms in San Antonio reopen with new rules, restrictions
Kerry McKenzie, following workout at Golds Gym on re opening day, May 18, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – For some people, a workout at the gym is vital, not only for their physical well-being, but mental health, as well.
Kerry McKenzie says he’s been working out at home these past two months during the coronavirus shutdown, but it’s not the same. He was glad to be back at Gold’s Gym on Austin Highway Monday, the first day that it reopened.
“It’s part of my lifestyle,” McKenzie said. “I think staying healthy is going to help you beat this coronavirus.”
Gyms can allow only 25 percent capacity and people working out must stay at least 6 feet away from others.
” They did a really great job in keeping everything separated and clean, so I was impressed. “I actually felt safer here than at the grocery store,” said McKenzie after working out.
Author Teri Wilson, whose had some of her books turned into Hallmark Channel movies, says she wanted to get some sense of normalcy. As a writer, she’s used to working at home, but she missed her workouts at the gym. She and her husband visited Gold’s Gym the first day it reopened.
“We want our gym to stay in business, which is one of the reasons we came,” Wilson told KTSA News. “It was good to see all the familiar faces and see that everyone’s doing well.”
Wilson says social distancing was no problem.
“It’s super clean. It’s not crowded and every other treadmill is closed, so we’re far apart,” she said.
Gyms reopened Monday, but showers and locker rooms remain closed.