Gyms, office buildings open today, could bars be next?
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Gyms and office buildings open today, and Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce this afternoon the next phase of reopening Texas as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
After being shut down for two months, bar owners are running out of patience and money.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg says if bars can limit occupancy and adhere to social distancing guidelines, it could work
“I hope it could work when we do open them, but it’s going to be incumbent upon the businesses and the patrons to do it the right way or it’s not going to work at all,” said Nirenberg.
He added that it won’t be easy making bar patrons comply with the rules.
”When you mix alcohol with a requirement for good behavior, it’s very difficult,” said Nirenberg.