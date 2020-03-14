H-E-B adjusting store hours, closing store restaurants amid coronavirus outbreak
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B announced Saturday all of its stores will be operating from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until further notice.
The company said in a statement this change will allow its workers more time to properly restock shelves to meet its customers’ needs.
The store hour adjustment includes the company’s Central Market, Joe V’s and Mi Tienda locations.
Customers will also see reduced services at its delis, bakeries, and floral departments so it can focus on delivering more grocery product. The company said customers will not be charged for canceled orders due to these closures.
“Please remember that while preparation is important, panic is not necessary. We encourage preparedness but there’s no need to overbuy. H-E-B has plenty of product and it arrives daily. We are in this as a community and it’s important to keep calm. Together, we can do our part to #SlowtheSpreadTexas,” the company stated.
It intends to return to its regular hours and services as soon as possible.
In addition to the time changes, H-E-B will be closing all of its restaurant operations so it can focus on delivering more grocery product. These closures include: True Texas BBQ, Flaming Bird, South Flo Pizza, Table 620, 3009, Oaks Crossing and The Roastery Meyerland.