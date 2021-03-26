H-E-B announces entry into the Dallas-Fort Worth market with two stores
Photo: H-E-B
(Texas News Radio) — The long-awaited H-E-B entry into the Dallas-Fort Worth market is happening.
The San Antonio-based grocer announced Friday its plans to open stores in Frisco and Plano by fall of 2022.
“This is an exciting day as we share plans to expand our presence in the DFW market with the introduction of H-E-B, our flagship banner, to our growing network of stores,” said Stephen Butt, President – Central Market Division of H-E-B. “For the past 20 years, Central Market has been committed to earning customers’ trust, and H-E-B Partners will work hard to earn the confidence of the many new shoppers we look forward to serving in the Plano and Frisco communities.”
The Frisco store will be located at the corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street. The Plano store will be on the corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
Along with these stores, H-E-B said it intends to open more stores in the Metroplex in the near future.