H-E-B breaks ground on new, massive warehouse on San Antonio’s Far East Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B broke ground on its 1.6 million square foot warehouse on the city’s Far East Side Thursday.

The grocer said the facility will handle primarily dry groceries for the San Antonio area and across Texas when it is complete.

“This facility is an investment in our future and allowing us to handle our growth that we have been seeing over the last few years,” H-E-B spokeswoman Julie Bedingfield told KTSA News. “We’ve been servicing our customers from a grocery warehouse that was up and running in the ’60s. This is us looking to the next 10, 15, and even 50 years down the road.”

It is being constructed on a 1.36 square mile plot of land at the corner of East Houston Street and Foster Road. For context, the city of LaCoste is only 0.6 square miles big and the city of Marion is only 0.8 square miles in area.

“This location makes it very convenient for our current transportation needs,” Bedingfield said. “It’s also located in generally close proximity to our current warehousing locations off of Rittiman Road.”

The company said it is working with the local leaders in San Antonio and China Grove to facilitate the additional truck traffic.

H-E-B does not have any current plans announced for the other 830 or so acres left available on the site.

Construction is expected to finish in 2020.