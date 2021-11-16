H-E-B Christmas tree arrives in San Antonio Tuesday morning

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Now that the San Antonio Riverwalk is lit up for the holidays, the next step in getting the city in the Christmas spirit is the H-E-B Christmas tree.
The 50 foot Concolor Fir is coming from Northern Michigan and will arrive in San Antonio at 9 A.M. Tuesday morning.
Crews will begin making it look festive once it’s set up in Travis Park with 10,000 lights and dozens of handmade ornaments.
They have 10 days to get it ready for the annual tree lighting ceremony that’s taking place Friday, November 26 at 6:20 P.M.
H-E-B commits more than $250,000 each year to transport, decorate and light up the tree.