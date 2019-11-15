      Weather Alert

H-E-B Christmas Tree on its way to San Antonio’s Travis Park

Dennis Foley
Nov 15, 2019 @ 5:17pm
FILE: The downtown Christmas tree located in front of the Alamo in 2017. KTSA/Dennis Foley

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The H-E-B Christmas Tree is on its way to downtown San Antonio.

The San Antonio-based grocer said the 50-foot tree is on its way from Michigan and is expected to arrive in Travis Park by Tuesday.

Once it arrives, the company says the tree will be adorned with more than 10,000 red and white lights and dozens of handmade ornaments.

A tree lighting cerebration will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. November 29 in Travis Park and the lights will be illuminated for the first time that night at 6:20 p.m.

