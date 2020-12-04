H-E-B confirms pharmacies will administer COVID-19 vaccine, but it’s not known when
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -H-E-B has known for sometime that their pharmacies will receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but it’s not known how soon they’ll receive the supplies.
“H-E-B was included in the Nov. 12 announcement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as one of the retail pharmacy locations that will help administer the COVID-19 vaccine when available,” said Julie Bedingfield, spokeswoman for the grocery store chain. “Our H-E-B pharmacies will partner with federal and state government to administer the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to the general public.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that health care workers and residents in long-term care facilities will be among the first to receive the vaccine. The FDA will consider an emergency request from the makers of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday, Dec. 10. Moderna’s vaccine will be considered the following week. Gov. Abbott says the CDC has allotted 1.4 million coronavirus vaccines for Texas, and he expects them to start arriving the week of Dec. 14.