H-E-B employee tests positive for COVID-19

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 4, 2020 @ 3:16pm

AN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An employee at an HEB Plus store in the city’s Northwest Side has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the company says the worker hasn’t been in the store on Bandera Road at Loop 1604 since March 27.

H-E-B officials say the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized several times.

“While the pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face,” read the statement from H-E-B.

