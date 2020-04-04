H-E-B employee tests positive for COVID-19
AN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An employee at an HEB Plus store in the city’s Northwest Side has tested positive for COVID-19.
A statement from the company says the worker hasn’t been in the store on Bandera Road at Loop 1604 since March 27.
H-E-B officials say the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized several times.
“While the pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face,” read the statement from H-E-B.