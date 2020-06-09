H-E-B employees in Spring Branch, New Braunfels test positive for COVID-19
HEB
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – H-E-B has confirmed that two employees at stores in Comal County have tested positive for COVID-19. One of them works at a store in Spring Branch, and the other is employed at a store in New Braunfels.
The H-E-B employee in Spring Branch who tested positive for coronavirus last worked at the store on June 7.
The other employee in New Braunfels most recently was in the store on West State Highway 46 on June 8.
The company says all Partners at the locations have been notified and the stores have been cleaned and sanitized. They continue to follow social distancing practices.
“While the pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face,” the company said in a statement.