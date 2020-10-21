H-E-B giving employees $500 bonus
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – H-E-B is giving its employees a bonus this week. The grocery store chain announced Wednesday that every part-time and full-time Partner will get a $500 award via direct deposit on Friday.
“At H-E-B, our success starts with our people. In the face of many challenges this year, our Partners have confronted each obstacle with grace, compassion, strength, and resilience,” said Craig Boyan, H-E-B President.
H-E-B stores have remained open during the pandemic, adjusting to comply with COVID-19 protocols in an effort to keep their customers and employees safe. They installed shield protection guards at check out stations and continuously sanitize baskets.
“Our Partners continue to raise the bar in pursuit of excellence, uplifting and inspiring people across our great state and beyond,” said Boyan. “As we look toward the holiday season and to 2021, it’s with immense pride and great excitement we celebrate our Partners and their families for the passion and heart they exhibit every day to Texans across our great state.”