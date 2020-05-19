      Weather Alert

H-E-B hosting ‘Texas-sized’ celebration for high school and college seniors

Dennis Foley
May 19, 2020 @ 6:56pm

BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B will be holding a “Texas-sized” graduation celebration Wednesday for the Class of 2020.

The company said it will be a celebration for the state’s high school and college seniors and can be seen live on YouTube starting at 7 p.m.

The event promises to have famous Texans delivering messages of inspiration for these graduating students as well as a musical performance to celebrate the graduating class.

Additionally, the company will be giving away 200 $500 Visa gift cards through a sweepstakes.

Graduates can enter to win by sharing a photo or video on Twitter or Instagram about how they are celebrating their graduation this year.  Entrants must use #HEBGraduation.  The contest ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

