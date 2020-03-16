H-E-B installing checkstand partitions at some stores
Shoppers wait for H-E-B near Windcrest to open/March 16, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Shoppers at certain H-E-B stores will see something different when they reach the cash register–a partition.
“Today, in many of our stores, customers will see a checkstand partition where we will add an additional buffer between the cashier and the customer,” Dya Campos told KTSA’s Trey Ware.
She says these are clear, plexiglass partitions placed between the cashiers and the customers. In addition, they’ll have hand sanitizers at the checkouts for cashiers and customers.
Campos said they’ve also placed purchase limits on certain items, including hand sanitizers and hand soaps, toilet paper, cleaning products and paper towels.
Joe Medina and more than a hundred other customers were in line before the H-E-B store near Windcrest opened this morning.
“We have a daycare and we only have five gallons of milk left,” he said. “That’s why I’m here.”
Christina told KTSA News people are panicking and buying things they don’t really need.
“There’s food if people wouldn’t get ridiculous. There’s enough food for everybody. This is America,” she said.
Mary Ann Abercrombie doesn’t understand why people are hoarding toilet paper.
“I don’t get it. Even if you get quarantined, how much toilet paper can you go through in 14 days?”
She was waiting to get kitty litter, which isn’t hard to find, at least not yet.
A few others waiting in line were hoping to buy food for kids who are getting an extra week of Spring Break, and many school districts are looking at letting kids stay at home the rest of the year with classroom instruction being provided online.
When the doors at H-E-B opened at 8 o’clock, the early-morning shoppers entered in an orderly fashion. Some of those who arrived minutes later were kept outside to control the crowds indoors.