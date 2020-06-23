      Weather Alert

H-E-B makes “Texas Proud Pay” bonuses permanent

Don Morgan
Jun 23, 2020 @ 9:11am
Shoppers wait for H-E-B near Windcrest to open/March 16, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Those temporary pay raises for hourly H-E-B employees are about to become permanent.

The grocery chain started it’s Texas Proud Pay program for it’s store and supply chain hourly partners at the beginning of the pandemic.

It was a thank you from the company for the hard work everybody was putting in as they hashed out a new normal for their customers.

But since it appears COVID-19 is going to be impacting our lives for a while longer, those pay increases are going to be permanent.

The pay increase is the largest in the company’s history.

