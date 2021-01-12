      Weather Alert

H-E-B now offering Fiesta color-themed ‘Spurs Sherbet’

Dennis Foley
Jan 11, 2021 @ 9:53pm
Photo: H-E-B

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — San Antonio grocer H-E-B is out with a new limited edition Creamy Creations ice cream flavor celebrating the San Antonio Spurs.

The food retailer said its new sherbet will pay tribute to the Spurs’ Fiesta color-themed City Edition uniforms with a flavor combination matching the jerseys.

The flavors: strawberry, orange, and blue raspberry.

“We know Spurs fans are excited to see the return of the iconic Fiesta colors and we’re thrilled to offer this limited-edition Creamy Creations flavor as the perfect pairing to launch the season,” said Ashwin Nathan, H-E-B Vice President of Marketing and Advertising. “In San Antonio, we all know H-E-B and the Spurs are a winning flavor combination.”

The new sherbet is available in San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, Laredo, and surrounding areas now while supplies last.

