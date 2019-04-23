H-E-B now offering free coffee after Spurs playoff wins

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B is picking up a freebie for Spurs fans tossed aside by Circle K.

The company announced Tuesday morning San Antonio customers will be able to get a free cup of coffee from its full-sized and convenience stores the day after a Spurs playoff victory.

The free offer is available from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. the day after the victory at any H-E-B that sells coffee by the cup in the San Antonio area.

The offer starts immediately.

Circle K quietly decided this year to stop offering free coffee at convenience stores it was taking over from Valero, which had been offering the promotion for years.

Participating locations can be found here.