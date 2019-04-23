H-E-B now offering free coffee after Spurs playoff wins

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B is picking up a freebie for Spurs fans tossed aside by Circle K.
The company announced Tuesday morning San Antonio customers will be able to get a free cup of coffee from its full-sized and convenience stores the day after a Spurs playoff victory.
The free offer is available from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. the day after the victory at any H-E-B that sells coffee by the cup in the San Antonio area.
The offer starts immediately.
Circle K quietly decided this year to stop offering free coffee at convenience stores it was taking over from Valero, which had been offering the promotion for years.