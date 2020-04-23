H-E-B now offering two-hour delivery through Favor
Photo: H-E-B
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B announced Thursday it is now offering two-hour express delivery through its Favor Delivery app from all of its H-E-B, Central Market and Joe V’s stores in Texas.
The new service is in addition to its H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery options.
The company said there are no membership fees for the service or minimum order requirement.
With the new Express Delivery service, you can choose up to 25 items from a selected list of groceries and essentials. Among the products included are dairy, meat, produce, beer and wine. You can customize the sizes and quantities you wish to receive.
Throughout the process, there will be a dedicated Favor Runner who will inform the customer of any substitutions along the way. The items are delivered to the customer’s doorstep, who will get a notification their delivery has arrived — contactless.
The service is available from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day through the Favor app or favordelivery.com. The service costs $4.98 — which is regularly $9.95 — plus a $10 tip that fully goes to the delivery runner.
“This new service is another way H-E-B and Favor are working together to respond to unprecedented demand during this crisis to get Texans the essentials they need, when they need them,” said Jag Bath, H-E-B Chief Digital Officer and Favor CEO. “We continue increasing H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery availability for customers who want to place orders in advance for same day, next day or later — and now, with Express Delivery, Texans can get two-hour delivery on up to 25 items when they need an immediate option.”