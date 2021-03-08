      Weather Alert

H-E-B now ‘requiring’ customers to wear masks

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 8, 2021 @ 4:42pm
H-E-b employee/Photo-Courtesy of H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – H-E-B has clarified its mask policy, saying customers, as well as employees, will be required to wear face coverings.

After the governor announced last week that the mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted March 10, H-E-B issued a statement saying employees would be required to wear face coverings, while customers would be urged and requested to do so.

As reported by KTSA News last week, San Antonio council members Manny Pelaez and John Courage  called out the grocery store chain, saying the policy was vague.  Courage took it a step further, demanding that H-E-B  continue requiring customers to wear masks after the state mandate is lifted.

The latest policy on H-E-B’s website states that “signs requiring mask use will remain posted at entrances” and they’ll continue making announcements in stores.

Scott McClelland, H-E-B’s president of food and drug stores, told  the Houston Chronicle last week  that if a customer refuses to wear a mask after being asked to do so, employees will not escalate the situation.

 

 

 

