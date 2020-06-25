H-E-B on San Antonio’s Northwest side evacuated
Photo: HEB Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The H-E-B on Wurzbach and Colony Drive had to be evacuated earlier this morning.
At around 1 A.M. the building was filling up with smoke.
Firefighters arrived and made their way to the roof of the building that’s where they found the source of the smoke.
It was an issue with the air conditioning unit.
Crews opened the doors to vent the building and the employees were back to work a short time later.
It’s business as usual at the store. They opened at 7 A.M.