H-E-B opening earlier, closing later
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – H-E-B is extending its store hours starting Monday, April 27. H-E-B will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 pm .
The grocery store chain shortened its hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 8 pm in mid March to give overnight employees more time to restock shelves as customers started to stockpile food, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and bleach products.
Company officials say H-E-B is able to extend its hours now because the supply chain and product availability are improving.
“Along with our new hours, we continue to ease product limits on many items and customers will start to notice many popular departments reopen, such as our bakery, deli and floral departments,” the company said in a statement.