H-E-B opens first store in Lubbock

Nov 1, 2020 @ 6:05pm
Photo: H-E-B

(Texas News Radio) — San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B opened its first store in Lubbock Wednesday.

The store, located on 114th Street, will feature a fuel station with car wash, a Sporting Zone shop stocked with local high school and Texas Tech apparel, and a True Texas BBQ, among other popular offerings found at H-E-B locations elsewhere in the state.

Along with the in-store options, the company said the store will offer H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery as well as its Favor on-demand delivery subsidiary.

The construction of the store included many Texas Tech University graduates, including the lead manager of design, to give the store a true Lubbock feel.

“This is the highlight of my career with H-E-B and I’m honored to serve this dynamic community I proudly call home,” said Top Store Leader Garrett Stauder, an 11-year H-E-B Partner and Texas Tech graduate. “Along with our Partners, we are excited to provide the Lubbock community the best H-E-B has to offer, serving the area, both in our world-class stores and our passionate community service.”

The San Antonio company said this Lubbock store is part of its continued expansion into West Texas and now has eight stores there.

