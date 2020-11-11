H-E-B opens new Kerrville store Wednesday
Photo: H-E-B
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — Modernity meets legacy in H-E-B’s newest store that opens Wednesday in the San Antonio company’s birthplace, Kerrville.
The company will be opening its newest store replaces an existing store at 300 Main Street in Kerrville at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Though the store will open this week, some additional features like a True Texas BBQ restaurant, fuel station with car wash and new parking lot will be finished in Spring 2021.
H-E-B will be tearing down the former store — which was built in 1984 — to make room for more parking.
“We are excited this new store will provide the Kerrville community with a world-class shopping experience and the best H-E-B has to offer,” said Nichols. “Along with all our dedicated Partners, we are honored to continue serving Kerrville, the city where it all started for our company, and a community we proudly call home.”
The new store features a limestone exterior and elements of metal shed roof that honors the company’s second location it built in 1911.
The company’s first store, which was called C.C. Butt Grocery Store, was located a few blocks away from the new building, in the 800 block of Main Street.
H-E-B will be making a $500,000 gift to the Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library. The H.E. Butt Foundation is matching that donation with a $500,000 gift of its own.
“When we learned that H-E-B was celebrating the new store grand opening with a generous gift to the Hills Heritage Center on the Campus of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, the H. E. Butt Foundation Board of Directors voted to match the company’s generosity to this project,” David Rogers, President of the H.E. Butt Foundation. “A gift of this nature seemed like an appropriate way for us to support the Butt family history and legacy in Kerrville.”