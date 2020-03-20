H-E-B program allows seniors to order by phone
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – H-E-B and Favor have launched a program to help Texas seniors order by phone. It gives seniors access to their very own personal shopper by phone, allowing them to get essential food and supplies delivered to them, while remaining in the comfort and safety of their home.
“We heard from our customers loud and clear, and we’re ready to offer one of the safest, healthiest solutions in the marketplace dedicated to seniors who are worried about going out in public,” said Martin Otto, H-E-B chief operating officer. “Together with Favor, H-E-B is committed to helping Texans get the products they need while slowing the spread of coronavirus in our communities.”
H-E-B and Favor will staff the Senior Support phone line with volunteers from both companies to accept and process orders over the phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., seven days a week. To access the Senior Support Line, call 1-833-397-0080. Seniors can also place their orders on Favor’s website, or by downloading the Favor app and searching for “H-E-B”.
“Through this same-day service, a Favor Runner will personally shop all orders at H-E-B and deliver directly to the customer’s doorstep within just a few hours,” said Jag Bath, Favor chief executive officer and H-E-B chief digital officer. “To further promote social distancing, Runners will leave all orders placed through the Senior Support Line at the customer’s doorstep, eliminating close personal interaction.”
All delivery and service fees are waived for the first 30 days of the program. Further helping Texans, orders will include a $10 tip, which goes entirely to the Favor Runner, who will personally shop and deliver items.
The Senior Shopping Support Line will be available from more than 240 H-E-B locations where Favor operates, with plans to quickly expand this service.
In those areas where the delivery service is not yet available, H-E-B is working with nonprofits to provide support to seniors, children and low-income families. H-E-B recently donated $3 million to support Texas nonprofits that provide aid to vulnerable communities and organizations conducting groundbreaking coronavirus research. Additionally, H-E-B delivered 15 truckloads of food and household supplies to Texas food banks.
Meanwhile, many shelves remain bare. Toilet paper, hand soaps, hand sanitizer, wipes, disinfectant sprays, bleach products, eggs, spaghetti, beans and rice are in short supply or nowhere to be found, depending on which store you visit and what time of day. Wait, no beans and rice? Dave Ramsey’s not going to be happy. Our KTSA money guru preaches living on “beans and rice, rice and beans” to save money.