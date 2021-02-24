      Weather Alert

H-E-B stores resume normal hours, some items in short supply

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 24, 2021 @ 5:18pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – H-E-B stores have resumed normal hours of operation, but some items are in short supply following the winter storm that paralyzed Texas.

“We’re working with our suppliers and working together to do direct store deliveries on key items that have been really hurt during the crisis, like milk, eggs, bread, water where the storm really limited production capacity of all those facilities,” said H-E-B President & COO Craig Boyan.

H-E-B employee pushes baskets in parking lot while it’s snowing, Feb. 2021/Screen Grab-H-E-B video

A recent check at a couple of H-E-B stores showed certain meats in short supply. On the company’s website, Boyan said they have more than 1,500 trucks on the road to help restock the stores as quickly as possible.

“While we might not have the assortment of products our customers are used to seeing, we are in strong supply of food and our customers will soon see that at the shelf,” said Boyan.

It may also take a few days to fully stock the frozen food sections.

H-E-B empty shelves during winter storm Feb. 2021/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

There are limits on the following items:

Food items (all H-E-B stores)

    • Water Gallons – Limit 2
    • Water multipack – Limit 2
    • Baby Water Gallons – Limit 2
    • Baby Water multipack – Limit 2
    • Eggs – Limit 2
    • Milk – Limit 2
    • Bread – Limit 2
    • Ice – Limit 2
    • Charcoal – Limit 2
    • Fresh Chicken – Limit 2

Food items (only for San Antonio, Central Texas, Gulf Coast, Border H-E-B stores)

    • Eggs (5 dozen) – Limit 1
    • Eggs (36 count) – Limit 1
    • Eggs (less than 30 count) – Limit 2

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)

    • Paper towels – Limit 2
    • Propane Tanks – Limit 2
    • Aerosol disinfectant sprays – 2 items
    • (Isopropyl) Alcohol swabs – 2 items
    • First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
    • Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit

“Know that we are shipping hundreds of more trucks per day than normal to help you take care of your family,” said Boyan. “And know that H-E-B is committed to serving Texans, especially during emergencies and disasters.”

H-E-B Empty Shelves after the winter storm Feb. 2021/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

 

