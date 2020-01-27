      Weather Alert

H-E-B Super Bowl commercial gives viewers chance to win free groceries for life

Don Morgan
Jan 27, 2020 @ 7:22am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — While most people watching the Super Bowl this Sunday will tune in for the game… others tune in for the commercials. Watching for one particular Super Bowl spot could mean a lifetime of free groceries.

H-E-B is kicking off a new sweepstakes during the game. The grocery chain will air their annual Super Bowl commercial starring Eva Longoria between the 3rd and 4th quarters.

It will announce the launch of the contest that you can play through the “My H-E-B” app.

The game is going to ask you sign in to the app and pick the 10 H-E-B products that are featured during the 60 second commercial.

Once you’ve selected the items, submit your entry then enjoy the rest of the game. The winner will be notified at a later date.

