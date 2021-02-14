H-E-B temporarily reduces hours of operation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – H-E-B stores in San Antonio are reducing hours of operation Sunday and Monday because of the adverse winter weather conditions.
Locations in San Antonio will close at 5 pm Sunday with shorter hours again on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are prepared to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face,” read a statement on the company’s website. “The severe weather may delay product deliveries to our stores, which could temporarily impact supply of certain products.”
H-E-B officials say they’re working around the clock to get product to the stores and employees continue to replenish product throughout the day.
Customers also may see limited time slots available for Curbside and Home Delivery orders. The H-E-B & Favor Senior Support phone line will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15.