H-E-B to donate one million dollars to Texas food banks
Photo: KTSA/Don Morgan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — H-E-B continues to help Texas in the aftermath of last weeks winter storm.
The San Antonio based grocery store chain announced it will donate 1 million dollars to 18 food banks across the state.
This is on top of the 23 truckloads of food and the $100,000 in Meal Simple meals the grocer has already supplied to food banks.
H-E-B is also bringing water to the Lone Star State. They’re working with supplier partners to distribute 21 trailer loads or 725,000 bottles of water.
If you want to help Texans during this recovery period, H-E-B has launched a new online donation campaign at heb.com/donate .