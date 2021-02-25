      Weather Alert

H-E-B to donate one million dollars to Texas food banks

Don Morgan
Feb 25, 2021 @ 5:21am
Photo: KTSA/Don Morgan

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — H-E-B continues to help Texas in the aftermath of last weeks winter storm.

The San Antonio based grocery store chain announced it will donate 1 million dollars to 18 food banks across the state.

This is on top of the 23 truckloads of food and the $100,000 in Meal Simple meals the grocer has already supplied to food banks.

H-E-B is also bringing water to the Lone Star State. They’re working with supplier partners to distribute 21 trailer loads or 725,000 bottles of water.

If you want to help Texans during this recovery period, H-E-B has launched a new online donation campaign at heb.com/donate .

TAGS
HEB texas winter storm recovery
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas