H-E-B to open at noon, places purchase limits on some items
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — H-E-B stores in San Antonio and in the Hill Country will be open from 12 noon until 5 P.M. today.
The grocery chain’s Julie Beddingfield tells KTSA’s Trey Ware they made the decision for the late opening and shortened schedule because the roads are still very slippery.
“It’s for the safety of our customers and partners.”
Beddingfield says they are also trying to restock the stores as quickly as possible. Customers are clearing the shelves of pretty much everything as they try to stock up during the current snap of winter weather.
“We ask people to only buy what they need, to be patient and we are working very quickly to get things back to quote, unquote normal.”
In order to make sure customers are getting more of the items they are shopping for, H-E-B is placing purchase limits on some items.
They include water, milk, bread, eggs, brisket, propane tanks, some First-Aid and cleaning items.
H-E-B is also canceling Curbside and Home Delivery for the time being.