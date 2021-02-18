      Weather Alert

H-E-B to open at noon, places purchase limits on some items

Don Morgan
Feb 18, 2021 @ 9:41am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — H-E-B stores in San Antonio and in the Hill Country will be open from 12 noon until 5 P.M. today.

The grocery chain’s Julie Beddingfield tells KTSA’s Trey Ware they made the decision for the late opening and shortened schedule because the roads are still very slippery.

“It’s for the safety of our customers and partners.”

Beddingfield says they are also trying to restock the stores as quickly as possible. Customers are clearing the shelves of pretty much everything as they try to stock up during the current snap of winter weather.

“We ask people to only buy what they need, to be patient and we are working very quickly to get things back to quote, unquote normal.”

In order to make sure customers are getting more of the items they are shopping for, H-E-B is placing purchase limits on some items.

They include water, milk, bread, eggs, brisket, propane tanks, some First-Aid and cleaning items.

H-E-B is also canceling Curbside and Home Delivery for the time being.

 

TAGS
HEB San Antonio Winter Storm
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas