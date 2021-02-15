H-E-B to open San Antonio area stores at noon
Photo: KTSA/Don Morgan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — H-E-B stores will be opening at noon on Monday.
The San Antonio based grocery giant says they are pushing back today’s open as a safety measure.
H-E-B’s Julie Beddingfield tells KTSA’s Trey Ware they have adjusted the hours to ensure the safety of customers and partners.
“We don’t want to put anyone in a compromising position where they’re on the road when they don’t need to be. But we do want to try and get our doors open for anybody that may be looking for an item that they may need.”
Beddingfield says the plan is to stay open until 7 P.M. but if that changes, they will post the adjusted hours on their website:
heb.com/newsroom