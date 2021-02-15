      Weather Alert

H-E-B to open San Antonio area stores at noon

Don Morgan
Feb 15, 2021 @ 9:30am
Photo: KTSA/Don Morgan

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — H-E-B stores will be opening at noon on Monday.

The San Antonio based grocery giant says they are pushing back today’s open as a safety measure.

H-E-B’s Julie Beddingfield tells KTSA’s Trey Ware they have adjusted the hours to ensure the safety of customers and partners.

“We don’t want to put anyone in a compromising position where they’re on the road when they don’t need to be. But we do want to try and get our doors open for anybody that may be looking for an item that they may need.”

Beddingfield says the plan is to stay open until 7 P.M. but if that changes, they will post the adjusted hours on their website:

heb.com/newsroom

TAGS
HEB San Antonio snowstorm
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
San Antonio woman killed while running across Texas
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Walmart store in San Antonio to offer COVID-19 vaccines Friday
Iron Youth member from Gonzales County charged with illegal possession of machine gun