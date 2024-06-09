KTSA KTSA Logo

H-E-B Tournament of Champions raises more than $16 million for Texas nonprofits

By Christian Blood
June 9, 2024 11:46AM CDT
H-E-B Tournament of Champions raises more than $16 million for Texas nonprofits
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas non-profits now have a total of $16 million after this year’s H-E-B Tournament of Champions.

The company is reporting a new record amount that eclipses last year’s total by 20 percent. Over 39 years, the charitable trust has raised more than $176 million.

From June 5-7, H-E-B Partners, suppliers, and nonprofits gathered in San Antonio for the annual event, which includes a day-of-service that is among the largest one-day volunteer activities in the city. In addition, two mortgage-free homes were gifted to severely wounded military veterans as part of the event.

You can read more on this year’s H-E-B Tournament of Champions by clicking here.

