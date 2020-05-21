H-E-B worker in San Antonio tests positive for COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – H-E-B reports an employee at a Southeast Side store has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual last worked at the H-E-B Plus store in McCreless Market.
“All directly affected Partners at the location have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then and we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices,” the company said in a statement on its website.
Five other H-E-B employees in San Antonio and one in New Braunfels have tested positive for COVID-19.