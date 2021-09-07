The HA Festival – The ART of Comedy returns to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The HA Festival – The ART of Comedy is returning to San Antonio next week.
The award-winning festival will include more than 20 shows by more than 40 performers from September 17 to 19 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre in the Henry B. González Convention Center.
The star-studded lineup includes Danny Trejo, Carlos Santos, Jessica Keenan, Steve Trevino, Lisa Alvarado, Paul Rodriguez, and Emilio Rivera.
“The mandate of our company is to empower and showcase the Latino comedic creative community,” said Jeff Valdez and Sol Trujillo, the executive producers of the HA Festival and principals of New Cadence Productions. “Hollywood has 2% Latino inclusion. We are proud to say we have a 92% Latino rate of inclusion.”
The festival, produced by Warner Media and New Cadence Producictions, will celebrate all forms of mainstream comedy between stand-up, sketch and film and will include a live taping of a comedy special which will premiere on HBO Max.
“San Antonio is excited to once again host the HA Festival,” said City of San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “Not only does the festival bring high-quality entertainment and a showcase of San Antonio on film, but it also adds to our citywide celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Hispanic heritage and culture are the heartbeat of San Antonio, and we are a city that recognizes the importance of representation and inclusion of Latinos in all places and spaces, especially the entertainment industry. To be the site of a festival that gives Latinos a voice and platform is a great point of pride.”
Tickets are available to purchase at hacomedyfest.com/the-festival/.