The HA Festival – The ART of Comedy returns to San Antonio

Katy Barber
Sep 7, 2021 @ 3:25pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The HA Festival – The ART of Comedy is returning to San Antonio next week.

The award-winning festival will include more than 20 shows by more than 40 performers from September 17 to 19 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre in the Henry B. González Convention Center.

The star-studded lineup includes Danny Trejo, Carlos Santos, Jessica Keenan, Steve Trevino, Lisa Alvarado, Paul Rodriguez, and Emilio Rivera.

“The mandate of our company is to empower and showcase the Latino comedic creative community,” said Jeff Valdez and Sol Trujillo, the executive producers of the HA Festival and principals of New Cadence Productions. “Hollywood has 2% Latino inclusion. We are proud to say we have a 92% Latino rate of inclusion.”

The festival, produced by Warner Media and New Cadence Producictions, will celebrate all forms of mainstream comedy between stand-up, sketch and film and will include a live taping of a comedy special which will premiere on HBO Max.

“San Antonio is excited to once again host the HA Festival,” said City of San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “Not only does the festival bring high-quality entertainment and a showcase of San Antonio on film, but it also adds to our citywide celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Hispanic heritage and culture are the heartbeat of San Antonio, and we are a city that recognizes the importance of representation and inclusion of Latinos in all places and spaces, especially the entertainment industry. To be the site of a festival that gives Latinos a voice and platform is a great point of pride.”

Tickets are available to purchase at hacomedyfest.com/the-festival/.

Friday

  • 6 p.m. – “Comedy Comadres 2020” Sneak Peek at The Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, a live panel and premiere screening of select clips from their upcoming HBO Max special.
  • 7 p.m. – “Fresh Faces” 2021 at The Anacacho Room at The St. Anthony Hotel with the newest and freshest voices in comedy from around the country.
  • 8 p.m. & 10 p.m. – “Latino Comedy Showcase” at Jokesters 22.
    Midnight – “After Midnight” open mic held at The Anacacho at The St. Anthony Hotel.

Saturday

  • 4 p.m. – “The Garcias” Premiere and Cast Panel at The Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, with members of the original cast of “The Brothers Garcia” who are back as “The Garcias” in the reboot for HBO Max.
  • 6 p.m. – “Equal Footing Film Festival” at The Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. The Equal Footing Film Festival is one of the first ever all-female diverse film festivals and will celebrate emerging female talent in the comedy genre.
  • 7 p.m. – “Comedy Comadres 2021,” at The Anacacho at The St. Anthony Hotel.
  • 7 p.m. – “Double Billing Show” On Their Way: Fresh Faces from 2020 and Fresh Faces 2021 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre.
  • 8 p.m. & 10 p.m. – “Latino Comedy Showcase” at Jokesters 22.
  • 9 p.m. – “The Veteranos of Latino Comedy” Headliner Show at The Anacacho at the St. Anthony Hotel.
  • Midnight – “After Midnight” open mic held at The Anacacho at The St. Anthony Hotel.

Sunday

  • 3 p.m. – Equal Footing Film Festival awards ceremony at The Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.
  • 5 p.m. – “The Best of the Fest 1,” the first of two HBO Max tapings at the Lila Cockrell Theatre featuring comedic talents of Chingo Bling, Jessica Keenan, Steve Trevino, Carlos Santos, Lisa Alvarado and new finds Dave Jay and Renee Santos. The Best of the Fest will include guest hosts Paul Rodriguez, Emilio Rivera (“Mayans MC” and “Sons of Anarchy” star), a surprise appearance by an alum of the famed sketch troupe The Second City, members of the original cast of “The Brothers Garcia,” and Paulina Chávez star of “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.”
  • 6 p.m. & 9 p.m. – “Latino Comedy Showcase” at Jokesters 22.
  • 8 p.m. – “The Best of the Fest 2,” the second of two HBO Max tapings at the Lila Cockrell Theatre.

 

