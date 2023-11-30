‘Habitual offender’ indicted after San Antonio police officer shot in

Wooden court gavel on black background. Symbol of justice, judge and trial. Auction. Law and Justice, Legality concept, Judge.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A suspect described as a habitual offender is now indicted on a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant.

The indictment comes after Officer Jose Gabriel was shot in what the San Antonio Police Department called an ambush in the area of I-35 and Palo Alto Road.

Police arrested Dominick Rubio, 29, after the shooting in September.

According to KSAT-12, Rubio is a repeat felon who has spent time in prison and in rehabilitation centers.

At the time of the shooting, police say Rubio was wanted on two felony warrants.

Rubio was indicted on November 28, and the case will be tried in the 399th District Court.

Officer Gabriel survived the shooting.