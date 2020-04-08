Hail, damaging winds, flooding possible in San Antonio and Austin areas
National Weather Service
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — There is a chance of severe weather in the San Antonio and Austin metro areas Thursday afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service said the greatest chance of seeing severe weather will be south and east of San Antonio and Austin — centered on an area that includes Pleasanton, Seguin, Gonzales, Cuero and La Grange. Those areas have an ‘enhanced’ risk, meaning there will be more persistent and/or widespread severe storms.
An area including San Antonio, Austin, Boerne, New Braunfels, Uvalde and Carrizo Springs has a ‘slight’ risk, meaning short-lived and/or not widespread isolated intense storms are possible.
Forecasters say a shallow cold front and an upper-level disturbance moving across northern Mexico into Texas Thursday that is expected to create a very unstable atmosphere.
The storms could support hail in excess of 2 inches in diameter, damaging wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour, an isolated tornado and isolated pockets of quick 1-2″ downpours of rain.