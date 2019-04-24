Hail, flash flooding possible for San Antonio and Austin metro areas Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Severe weather is expected to impact the San Antonio area Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said a strong upper level low and a cold front will encounter some gulf moisture that will generate some showers and thunderstorms across the region.

The storms are expected to develop along the Rio Grande Tuesday evening and then move into the western parts of the Hill Country overnight into Wednesday morning.

The showers and storms are expected to cover a larger area throughout the day and into the evening Wednesday, possibly generating a line of storms that move east.

Forecasters say there is a slight risk that some scatter storms could become severe, with hail and straight line wind gusts being the main concerns with these storms. There is also a chance to see some flash flooding, though that risk is more likely in the Austin area.