Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas.

The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.

The Hill Country and San Antonio are one level below at “slight”, while points west of San Antonio will see a lesser chance of severe weather.

For the Austin area, the primary concerns will be damaging straight-line winds, tornadoes and large hail.

For areas like San Antonio, New Braunfels, Fredericksburg, Pleasanton, and Gonzales, the greatest concerns will be straight-line winds, though hail and tornadoes are possible.

Forecasters have thunderstorms starting mid-morning Friday with stronger storms forming in the Hill Country during the afternoon. The storms are expected to move out by midnight.

As for metrics on these storms, they are expected to bring brief, heavy rainfall. They could produce about an inch of rain. Hail up to an inch and a half in diameter is possible, as will 60+ mile per hour wind gusts.

The National Weather Service said the most likely area for tornadic activity will be along and east of a line from Burnet to San Marcos to Gonzales. Strong tornadoes are possible east of Georgetown and Austin.