Half dozen kids caught breaking into and stealing cars at Boerne apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A group of kids are in trouble with the law after breaking into cars and stealing cars at a Boerne apartment complex Tuesday night.

Boerne police say there were 15 confirmed burglaries of vehicles and two cars stolen from the Vantage at Boerne apartment complex off of Old San Antonio Road.

One of those stolen cars has been recovered.

Police say six minors have been arrested for the crime. Their charges are Organized Crime, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Burglary of Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

All of them are from San Antonio, though their identities are not being released because of their ages. Their ages were also not immediately released.

They are all currently being held at the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.

The police department says it is still processing the recovered property and will contact the owners of that property as soon as possible.

It also reminds you to never leave keys — including spare keys — in your car. And if you do leave anything in your car, do keep it out of sight.