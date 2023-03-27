Hallway set on fire at Roosevelt High School, all evacuated

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Charges will be coming for the person responsible for setting a fire in a hallway at Roosevelt High School on Monday.

KSAT-TV reports an image was sent showing what appeared to be an adult running for help as part of a wall was on fire.

The North East Independent School District says it has a number of students who are persons of interest.

The San Antonio Fire Department was called, but the fire had been put out before firefighters arrived.

Students and staff were safely evacuated with no injuries reported.