Hard Freeze Warning in effect through Saturday morning, Wind Chill Warning expires

National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It looks like the worst of the wind gusts have passed during the current arctic blast, but air temperatures will remain very cold through early Christmas Eve.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning through 12 p.m. on Saturday. The Wind Chill Warning that went into effect Thursday evening along with the arrival of the cold front has expired.

You are urged to protect the four Ps during the extreme cold temperatures: People, pets, plats and pipes.

As the cold front passes, temperatures are expected to warm back up to around 40 degrees by Saturday afternoon, and temperatures will continue to warm gradually through Sunday (Christmas Day) with an expected high of 50 degrees.

No precipitation is expected through the Christmas holiday weekend.