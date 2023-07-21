Hard pan heat remains, heat advisories in place through Saturday

A Heat Advisory is now in effect through Saturday evening for portions of the Hill Country, the I-35 corridor, and the Coastal Plains.

Dangerous heat continues with the increased risk for heat related illnesses for those spending extended time outdoors and not taking proper precautions.

Slightly higher humidity on Saturday will lead to heat indices back in the 105-110 range.

Drink plenty of water, take breaks out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening and know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles.